Court

Four plead not guilty to corruption charges

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 4, 2022 12:30 pm
Four people alleged to have defrauded the Nasinu Town Council of more than $370,061 have pleaded not guilty in the Suva High Court.[File Image]

Pauliasi Bainivalu, Shiu Raman, Razia Bibi and Eliki Bula had already pleaded guilty in the Magistrates Court but were asked to take their plea again in the High Court.

The charges include Conspiracy to Defraud, Bribery, Aiding and Abetting Bribery.

First accused, Pauliasi Bainivalu who was an IT Officer at the Nasinu Town Council is alleged to have obtained more than $97, 000 on one occasion and $46, 000 on another.

These monies were allegedly paid by second accused Shiu Raman, an employee of Innovation Tech in Nasinu.

The two are also charged with General Dishonesty and destroying evidence, for allegedly willfully deleting electronic messages to prevent the detection of evidence by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Third accused Razia Bibi – a Director of Innovation Tech is alleged to have offered more than $2,000 to first accused Pauliasi Bainivalu.

Fourth accused Eliki Bula, who was also an IT Officer with the Nasinu Town Council is charged with Bribery, accused of obtaining $1,000 from the second accused.

The matter has been adjourned until 4th April.

 

