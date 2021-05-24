Four men to reappear for alleged attempted home invasion

Four men who allegedly attempted a home invasion in Vuci Road, Nausori last week will reappear at the Nausori Magistrates’ Court today.

The 37-year-old farmer Vonivate Radrekusa, a construction worker of Tamavua-i-Wai, Eparama Mani, 37-year-old carpenter Jone Anu, and 42-year-old farmer of Tacirua Semi Nate were all produced in custody at the Nausori Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The four were remanded in custody till today.

The Police Prosecution were given time by Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne to reconsider the conspiracy charge and discuss the matter further with the Director of Public Prosecution.

The four are charged with one count each of conspiracy, criminal trespass, and going equipped for theft of a property offence.