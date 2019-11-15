Four men handed suspended sentences for robbery

Four men from Raiwai, Suva convicted of multiple counts of theft have been handed suspended sentences by the Suva High Court today.

Kaitivi Alosio, Kafoa Dion, and Koroi Tikomaiigiladi between April and May this year in the company of one other stole from the house of one Sohed Hussein.

The value of stolen items totals $2,215.

Isikeli Ratu Nanovu the fourth convict received some of these items knowing that they were stolen.

Some of the items were recovered while a partial payment of $600 has also been made.

The four have been warned not to re-offend or they will serve time.