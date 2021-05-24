Home

Court

Four men and a juvenile charged for allegedly attacking Police

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 3, 2022 10:01 am

Four men and a juvenile will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today charged with allegedly attacking Police officers in Kadavu last week.

Police say four have been charged with serious assault while one has been charged with one count of criminal intimidation.

The five aged between 17 to 49 years are alleged to have attacked a group of police officers during a drug raid in Gasele Village, Kadavu last week.

