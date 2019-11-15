Home

Four former police officers get bailed for alleged assault

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 26, 2020 12:30 pm
Four former police officers who allegedly assaulted suspects during a drug raid were released on bail by the Tavua Magistrates court yesterday.

Jese Marovia, Mavi Kuruvakatini, Samisoni Noqica and Senirusiate Nasobu are charged with three counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and four counts of common assault.

It is alleged that in January 2018 , the police officers assaulted suspects during a drug raid operation.

The State served full disclosures yesterday.

The matter has been adjourned to 19 October 2020 for plea.

