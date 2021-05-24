Four charged for allegedly robbing elderly woman

Four men were charged for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 61-year-old woman of $5,700 cash and assorted items.

According to statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, two men aged 36, a 33-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were charged with aggravated robbery.

It is alleged the four allegedly assaulted and tied up the victim before robbing her.

There were 15 people charged with 20 counts of separate incidents in August.

The offences were aggravated robbery, robbery, aggravated burglary, theft, act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and breach of curfew.

Of the 15 accused persons, one was a juvenile who alongside two others, was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of assorted items worth $1,145 from a house.

There were 14 victims of the 20 counts of separate incidents.

There was one incident where the accused and victim were related to one another.

A 25-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to his 21-year-old wife. The accused allegedly assaulted the victim with a knife and torch.

A 35-year-old man was charged with four counts of aggravated burglary and four counts of theft of assorted items worth $3,000 from four separate shops.

The accused was also charged with breach of curfew orders.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were charged with aggravated burglary and theft of assorted items worth $2,224 from a house.

There was one incident where an 18-year-old man was charged for allegedly attacking and robbing a taxi driver of $40 cash.

A 25-year-old man was charged with the aggravated robbery of mobile phones, electronics and jewellery from three separate individuals.

There was one incident where an 18-year-old man was charged with the robbery of a mobile phone from a 58-year-old man, however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.