Four appear in court for alleged warehouse robbery

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 6, 2020 12:40 pm
Three men and a juvenile charged with aggravated robbery and theft have been further remanded by the Nasinu Magistrates Court.

Ropate Navitalai, Manoa Waikalou, Tukana Tuisolo, and a juvenile appeared in Court today.

It is alleged that on the evening of December 31st, the four entered the V.L. Naidu Warehouse at Laucala Beach where they allegedly stole a steel safe containing more than $14,000.

All accused have informed the court that they will seek support from Legal Aid.

The four men also informed the court that they need medical assistance due to injuries.

The Magistrate has ordered that a doctor visit them in the remand centre and a medical report be submitted to the court.

The case has been transferred to the Suva High Court to be called on the 20th of this month.

 

