Court

Former WAF employee sentenced

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 22, 2020 6:43 am
Pauliasi Waite Simione and Laisiasa Valesu

The former Land Acquisition Officer with the Water Authority of Fiji has been sentenced to six years imprisonment by the Suva High Court for causing a loss of over three hundred thousand dollars.

Laisiasa Valesu was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption in 2018 with one count each of Abuse of Office, Forgery, and Obtaining a Financial Advantage.

Valesu admitted to facilitating the processing of false payments as claims for Crop and Land Compensation for the Muanikau 5G Project and Nabukalou Project using forged Crop Compensation forms and Easement Agreements.

Article continues after advertisement

The forged documents were used to induce WAF public officials who accepted it as genuine and enabled him to obtain over $334, 400 between June 2013 and May 2016.

He had earlier denied the charges but changed his plea before the case was to go for trial.

The High Court Judge while sentencing Valesu said he had engaged in a premeditated defrauding of his employer for a period of four years involving a significant amount of money.

He further emphasized that the accused grossly breached the trust of his employer and the public by diverting funds that was assigned for improving public service for his own benefit.

Valesu was charged alongside Pauliasi Waite who is charged with Aiding and Abetting Obtaining a Financial Advantage and allegedly acquiring over $26, 400 in the process.

He has denied the charges and his case is still before the High Court.

Valesu meanwhile has another case similar in nature, also still pending before the Court.

