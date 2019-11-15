Former temporary relieving packer sentenced

A former civil servant who illegally obtained over four thousand dollars through corrupt practices has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Vasiti Tabuakuro who was a Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services employee was convicted of one count each of obtaining financial advantage and general dishonesty causing a loss.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to these charges in August and was convicted.

The court heard that while working as a temporary relieving packer, she admitted to receiving revenue and issuing receipts from a Ministry of Health (MOH) receipt book without entering the details of the payments into the Revenue Collector’s Cash Analysis Book and not putting the money from sales in the till.

The Suva Magistrate said Tabuakuro breached the trust of her employer and the public.

The Magistrates said her selfishness has taken away the benefit of $4,050 which she obtained from the people and that he saw no reason to suspend her sentence.