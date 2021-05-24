Home

Court

Former technical officer fronts court for alleged bribery

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 6, 2021 12:15 pm

A former technical officer at the Ministry of Housing appeared in the Anti-Corruption Court for allegedly accepting bribery of $100.

Joji Waqamailau is charged with one count of accepting and soliciting an advantage.

It is alleged that in September, he solicited and accepted an advantage of $100 from a private individual.

He has been released on $500 bail with one surety.

He has been ordered not to re-offend, not to interfere with the witnesses and not to change his address.

He has also been ordered to surrender his passport and a stop departure has been issued against him.

The matter is adjourned to 19th November for the second phase of disclosure.

 

