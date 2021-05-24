Home

Former Solicitor-General seeks judicial review

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
February 18, 2022 4:49 pm
Former Solicitor-General Sharvada Sharma. [Source: File Photo]

State counsel in the judicial review filed by dismissed Solicitor-General Sharvada Sharma today informed the court that the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, had complained about Sharma’s performance in the Niko Nawakula case.

Devanesh Sharma in his submission informed the Suva High Court, that the former Solicitor General was responsible for defending the Supervisor of Elections in a matter brought by MP Niko Nawaikula.

The court was told that Saneem had raised serious concerns against Sharma and that the former S.G had only met with the Supervisor of Elections once to receive instructions in the Nawaikula matter.

State counsel also submitted that Sharma did not consult Saneem any further to get the background and the facts of the case.

Sharma argued that the complaints were serious, alleging that the former S.G’s submissions did not properly address the factual foundations of the Nawaikula case, and nor were any legal arguments raised that could assist the court in understanding the decision of the SoE in managing the Voter List.

Lawyer Jon Apted representing Sharvada Sharma submitted that they were challenging six decisions of the Judicial Services Commission.

The first is the September 20th advice to the President to suspend Sharma, the second is the decision of the President to suspend the former S.G without pay.

They are also challenging the decision of the Commission not to advise the President to restore Sharma’s pay, the letter from the JSC demanding an explanation on November 4th, the advise to the President to terminate Sharma and the decision of the President to issue the termination.

Apted argues the President does not have the power to make decisions without the matter first being investigated and referred to an independent tribunal.

He says the definition of a judicial officer in the Fijian Constitution is broad and Section 163 of the Constitution does not define the S.G as a judicial officer.

Apted submits there are only two grounds for the dismissal of an S.G under the Constitution which states the S.G may be removed from office because of his inability to perform the functions of his office or for misbehaviour.

Apted said the Judicial Services Commission does not have the power to investigate the Solicitor General and that an independent tribunal should have been set up.

He also argues that the President should not have taken the advice of the Judicial Services Commission and that he also does not have the power to make the decision based on his judgment or upon the advice of any particular person.

The former S.G is seeking a judicial review against his termination last year.

