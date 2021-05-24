Former SG to Parliament takes stand

Former Secretary-General to Parliament, Viniana Namosimalua says the members of parliament are required to provide a declaration stating their residential address in order to hold them accountable and legally bind them.

Namosimalua took the stand in the Anti-Corruption Court today as Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula’s trial continued on the sixth day.

She testified that during an induction ceremony, the declaration forms were given to the parliamentarians, which were to be filled and returned within three days after their appointment.

She says most MPs gave their forms on time, however, in Nawaikula’s case she received the declaration in April 2019.

In the declaration, Nawaikula had stated his permanent residence as Buca Village Buca Bay, Cakaudrove.

Namosimalua also testified that Nawaikula attached a letter from the Turaga Ni Koro and his landlord to state his residential address and that he has opened a law firm in Savusavu.

She says the letter was accepted even though he had not provided any utility bills.

The prosecution witness also testified that a booklet was compiled by senior officers on MP’s entitlement and these were handed to the MPs during their induction.

The booklet had provided a clear guideline on the travel and accommodation allowance and this was extracted from the Parliamentary Remuneration Act 2014.

She also explained the claims and the payment process.

The trial will continue this afternoon.