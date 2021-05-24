Former SG challenges termination in High Court

Former Solicitor-General Sharvada Nand Sharma’s application challenging his termination was called before the Suva High Court this morning.

Munro Leys is representing Sharma.

Sharma’s lawyer John Apted has filed an application for leave to apply for judicial review.

Sharma is seeking a number of declarations pertaining to his suspension and termination, along with orders for damages.

The former solicitor general is taking legal action against the President, Judicial Services Commission and the Attorney-General after he was terminated in November last year.

Their lawyer, Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima sought 14 days to respond to the affidavit while Apted has been given 14 days thereafter to file his response.

The matter will be called again on 18th February.