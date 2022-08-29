Former senior judiciary member denies assault charge

A former senior member of the judiciary who allegedly assaulted his wife earlier this month appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

He is charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that the incident occurred on the 12th of August in Raiwaqa.

He has pleaded not guilty to his charge.

The Suva Magistrate released him on $300 non-cash bail and he has been ordered to reside in Raiwaqa as the prosecution did not object to his bail.

He has also been ordered not to interfere with the witnesses and to surrender his travel documents.

A domestic violence restraining order has also been issued.

The defense also applied for name suppression on the basis that their client has had a distinguished career and is innocent until proven guilty.

The prosecution did not object to this application.

The Magistrate has granted an interim name suppression and will make a ruling on this in November.

The matter has been adjourned to November 3rd.