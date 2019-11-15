Former security officers behind bars for raping workmate

A 43-year-old former security officer convicted of raping his workmate has been sentenced to 8 years and 10 months by the Suva High court.

The court heard that the incident occurred on 22nd March last year in Suva when the victim was assigned to a four-storey building as a security guard at the time.

The High court Judge said that this heinous crime is prevalent in Fiji and the offenders must be punished to denounce and to send a clear message to the community that no such action will be tolerated by the courts.

Article continues after advertisement

The former security officer was convicted of one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The High court Judge said that a degree of planning was involved in the offence.

The Judge said that the victim knew him and trusted him as her immediate supervisor and she had to leave the job as a result of his actions.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving 6 years in the corrections facility.