Former revenue collector jailed

A former revenue collector with the Ministry of Justice has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment by the Savusavu Magistrates Court.

Tomani Raikivi was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with one count of general dishonesty obtaining a gain.

Raikivi admitted to using receipts, revenue collectors cash analysis sheets, and bank lodgments with false material to obtain over $1, 400 between June 2015 and September 2017.

The Magistrate while sentencing Raikivi said there was gross breach of trust as the convict was a revenue collector who stole a substantial amount of money.

He also stated the man systematically drained money from the Ministry when he was entrusted to uphold the values of high ethical standards, professionalism, and courtesy.

The Magistrate strongly denounced the offense and said a short and sharp sentence was warranted to deter others from committing such crime.