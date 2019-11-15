Former PWD staff sentenced for defrauding over $76,000

Three former employees of Public Works Department convicted of defrauding the department of over $76,000 were sentenced by the Suva High court yesterday.

Ana Laqere was convicted of one count of abuse of office and 27 counts of causing a loss amounting to over $76,931.

Laqere has been sentenced to five years imprisonment which will be served with her 10-year sentence, which she received in 2017.

Vaciseva Lagai was convicted of one count of abuse of office and 24 counts of causing a loss amounting to $68, 550.

She has also been sentenced to five years to be served alongside her eight year sentence.

Vilisi Tuitavuki, who was employed as a Temporary Relieving Clerical Officer was convicted of one count of abuse of office and three counts of causing a loss amounting to $8,507.

She was sentenced to three years to be served alongside her eight year sentence delivered in 2017.

The three facilitated the processing of false payments to Crazy Office Supplies and Entire Office Supplies from February to May in 2010.

High Court Judge Justice Riyaz Hamza said that the actions of the trio were a serious breach of trust.

The judge said that the repetitive and systematic breaches of procurement procedures established the fact that there was prior planning and a deliberate attempt to defraud public funds.