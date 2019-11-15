Former public official pleads not guilty to corruption charges

A former public official who has been charged alongside a former private company executive pleaded not guilty to corruption-related charges in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Aliki Tuimakutu and Ajesh Sharma were charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for one count of Receiving a Corrupt Benefit and Giving Corrupt Benefits to Public Officials.

It is alleged that while serving with the Rural Housing Unit at the Commissioner Northern Division Office, Tuimakutu received return air tickets for his wife and himself with cash benefits worth $1,238.50.

Sharma is alleged to have offered the above advantages in his capacity as Manager Sales and Company Secretary for Buildex Marketing Limited in order to influence Tuimakutu’s official duties as a public official between January and November 2014.

The matter has been adjourned to November 17th.