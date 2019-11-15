Former Provincial Council treasurer pleads guilty

Former Nadroga Navosa Provincial Council treasurer Usenia Susu pleaded guilty to engaging in corrupt practices.

She made her first call in the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption charged her with one count each of obtaining a financial advantage and general dishonesty causing a loss.

She admitted to inflating the amounts on 24 cheques belonging to the Nadroga Navosa Provincial Council Carnival account in order to obtain a financial advantage of over $9, 300, which she knew she was not eligible to receive.

Her actions also caused a loss of the same amount to the Council between October 2016 and September 2017.

The FICAC State Counsel informed the Court that first phase disclosures had already been served.

The accused waived her right to counsel and was released on bail.

The matter was adjourned to November 9th.