Court

Former Provincial Council treasurer fronts court

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 10, 2021 10:12 am

The former treasurer for the Namosi Provincial Council has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption for corruption-related offenses.

Rigieta Naicovi appeared before the Magistrates Court of the Anti-Corruption Division charged with two counts of obtaining financial advantage and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

It is alleged that in June 2015 Naicovi forged signatures on the Sitting Allowance List for the Namosi Provincial Council Meeting, and as a result, obtained a financial advantage amounting to $90.

Article continues after advertisement

It is also alleged that five months later in the same year she committed the same offense and obtained $300.

It is alleged between 2016 and 2017 she dishonestly caused a loss to the Wainilotulevu Villages who are members of the Namosi Provincial Council by misappropriating fundraising funds amounting to $1,500.

FICAC lawyer informed the Court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

She was released on $1000 bail and has been ordered to report to the Korovou Police Station beginning from the 22nd of this month and every fortnight thereafter.

Naicovi has been ordered not to interfere with state witnesses.

The matter has been adjourned to 10th January.

 

