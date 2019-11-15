Former politician handed suspended sentence

Former SODELPA member Jale Baba who was convicted of one count of making a false statement has been handed a suspended sentence.

It was heard in the Suva Magistrates court that between August 1st and October 15th in 2018, Baba published falsified voter lists and other information related to the voter lists on social media.

He had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge but later changed his plea.

Article continues after advertisement

While sentencing Baba today, the Magistrate said the offense of making a false statement carries a sentence of five years imprisonment or a maximum fine of $10,000.

The Magistrate also highlighted this offense has been rarely prosecuted and therefore there is no set tariff available in the sentencing.

During the mitigation Baba’s lawyer had informed the court that his client is remorseful of his actions and has made a public apology.

The Magistrate said Baba’s actions had the effect of undermining the credibility of the Fiji Elections Office and the polls.

Baba had asked the court not to enter a conviction against him however, the Magistrate said that his conviction will stand.

The Magistrate also said in light of the offending, he finds it appropriate to impose an imprisonment sentence.

Baba has been sentenced to 11 months imprisonment, suspended for three years.