Former police officer remanded

A former senior ranked police officer who allegedly raped and sexually assaulted a fellow officer appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The man is charged with two counts of rape and seven counts of sexual assault.

It is alleged that the incident happened on several different occasions.

The police prosecution objected to bail stating that the first two counts are indictable offences.

The former police officer has been remanded in custody while the matter has been transferred to the High Court.

The matter has been adjourned to 23rd September.