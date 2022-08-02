Former Pacific TAFE CEO challenges USP

[File Photo]

The former chief executive of Pacific Technical and Further Education department Dr Hasmukh Lal’s trial will continue in the Employment Relations Court today.

Dr Hasmukh Lal has taken USP to court arguing that his dismissal by Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia was against procedures and did not allow him natural justice.

He is alleging that there was breach of contract by USP.

He is also claiming that financial loss such as salary, and entitlements under the contract, humiliation and loss of dignity.

Dr Lal is expected to call in five witnesses.