NFA employees front court for alleged scam

Eight National Fire Authority officers based in the Western division appeared in the Lautoka and Ba Magistrates court for corruption-related offenses.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has charged Joseva Tora, Inoke Raleba, Epeli Lairoti, Veresa Veiroyaki, Sireli Tabanikasaqa, Nacanieli Raitokala, Senimili Kirikitinituraga, and Tanoa Ledua Junior with accepting an advantage, soliciting and accepting an advantage, and aiding and abetting.

It is alleged that these people obtained over $2000 from private businesses in the Western Division.

The alleged offenses date from last year to February this year.

The FICAC Counsels informed the court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

The Magistrates Court granted non-cash bail for each of the accused and they were ordered not to re-offend while on bail.

They have been ordered not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and not to change their residential address without permission from the court.

They were also ordered to report to the FICAC Lautoka Office on the last working day of the month between 8am to 4pm.

A stop departure order has been issued against the two.

The matter has been adjourned to June.