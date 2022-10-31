Former MP’s matrimony home is Narere: Witness

A defence witness in the case against former MP Vijendra Prakash has informed the court that Prakash was not consistently residing at Lot 1 Omkar Road in Narere.

The witness is Prakash’s nephew and according to him, his uncle resides at his farm in Naluwai, Naitasiri.

He said the former FijiFirst MP’s matrimony home was Narere but Prakash spends most of his time in Naitasiri.

The witness said he was a lawyer and he also admitted that Prakash had sought legal advice from him.

Thus, he said he told his uncle that he won’t be able to represent him in court.

He admitted that he had a glance at his uncle’s caution interview but he did not view the full disclosures of his case.

Prakash is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The trial continues at the Anti-Corruption High Court in Suva.