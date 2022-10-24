Former MP’s family home is situated at Waidracia

Former MP Vijendra Prakash in court today.

Vijendra Prakash has informed the court that he does not reside permanently with his wife.

The former MP said his wife resides at their home in Omkar, Narere but he spends most of his time at their Waidracia family home in Naitasiri.

He said even at their home in Omkar, they do not share the same bedroom.

And according to him, this is mainly because of his deteriorating health status, and his wife cannot tolerate his snoring.

Prakash said they share a mutual understanding as a couple and they are happy about this arrangement.

The former FijiFirst MP said they are very cautious about their peace of mind and they have opted to continue living like this.

Prakash is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament, while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai in Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The hearing on this case will resume on Wednesday.