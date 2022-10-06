Former MP’s counsel to call expert witness

Vijendra Prakash

The counsel representing former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash is expected to call in an expert witness to analyze the data submitted by the investigating officer of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Milika Cakacaka, FICAC’s team leader for investigation took the witness stand in court yesterday.

During the hearing, she informed the court that she was able to analyze the former MP’s locations through outgoing calls record that was rendered to the Commission by Vodafone Fiji.

Milika Cakacaka said she analyzed the information that was provided to her by statutory bodies and she was able to draw up data which was then given to the court as part of FICAC’s list of evidence.

Prakash is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The counsel representing Prakash rejected the evidence given by this FICAC witness. He stated that she was not an expert in data gathering.

Prakash’s counsel said the data provided by the witness was narrowed and this was somehow less reliable.

He further stated that a conclusion has already been drawn.

The high court has ruled that the witness will continue to give evidence in court but the defence can summon an expert in data analysis to state the loopholes in her evidence and for the defence to present their case.

The hearing will resume in the Anti-Corruption High Court in Suva next Wednesday.