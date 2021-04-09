Former MP’s bail extended

Former Member of Parliament Vijendra Prakash’s bail has been extended.

Prakash appeared before the AntI-corruption court yesterday, and FICAC has also applied for the matter to be transferred to the High Court.

Defence was to file an affidavit in reply which was not complied with.

Article continues after advertisement

Vijendra Prakash has been charged by FICAC for allegedly abusing parliamentary allowances.

He is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

It is alleged that Prakash gave false information last year regarding his residential address to former Secretary-General to Parliament, Viniana Namosimalua while claiming for allowances.

He allegedly used false information to claim $33,000 in allowances.

The case will be recalled for mention and to fix a hearing on the 22nd of April.