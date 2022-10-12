Former MP’s allowance claim submission had ceased

Former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash.

The leader of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption investigation team has told the court that former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash had stopped submitting allowance claim forms to Parliament in March 2020.

Milika Cakacaka highlighted this when she was cross-examined by Prakash’s counsel at the Anti-Corruption High Court in Suva.

Cakacaka said she was aware that the former MP’s health was deteriorating in 2020 so he moved back to his property at Omkar Road in Narere, Nasinu.

She further explained that Prakash had moved back to his property when the investigation commenced against him.

In addition, she also confirmed that the property was under Prakash’s name.

The court was told that Prakash’s property includes a double-storey building, a single-storey house, and a dairy job.

The FICAC witness also stated the building was occupied by tenants and some of Prakash’s family members.

Prakash is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The hearing continues before High Court judge Justice Thushara Kumarage.