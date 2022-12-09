Former MP Vijendra Prakash convicted

Vijendra Prakash has been convicted by the Anti-Corruption Division High Court in Suva this morning.

Vijendra Prakash has been convicted by the Anti-Corruption Division High Court in Suva this morning.

The former FijiFirst Member of Parliament gave false information about his residence to the former Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33, 670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

The presiding Judge dismissed a number of defense claims saying he has no hesitation to accept them, as claims does not stand ground.

He says even an employee of Prakash informed the court that the accused was residing in Narere full time and would only visit the farm from time to time.

The Judge also highlighted that a witness had told the Court that Prakash has no concern for his farm until 2020.

He ruled that some of the defense witnesses have been lying in court and making pre-determined answers during examination and this will not be accepted.

The Judge says the majority of the evidence by defense witnesses have no capability to create any impact.

He adds that a prosecution evidence which is the Vodafone call records of Prakash revealed that of the over 4,000 calls Prakash made during the August 2019 to April 2020, only 200 calls was made from Vunidawa.

The Judge says Prakash is not a common man you will find on the street given his qualifications and career background and that he should know better the meaning of permanent address when filling out forms.

He says many evidence exposes that Prakash maintains his permanent residence as Narere as per evidence from various statuary bodies.

The Judge says the prosecution has proven beyond reasonable doubt that Prakash has knowledge he will cause the Secretary-General to obtain over $33,000.

He becomes the fourth former parliamentarian to be convicted under such case.

The others are Niko Nawaikula, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua and Salote Radrodro.

He has 30 days to appeal.