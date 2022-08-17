Trial for former MP set for next month

Vijendra Prakash

The trial for former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash will begin next month, as scheduled.

He appeared in the Anti-Corruption Court in Suva this morning before Judge Justice Thushara Kumarage.

The case was called for mention.

The court had wanted to move the trial to an earlier date but the defense counsel objected, saying they need more time to gather witnesses for the case.

It is alleged that Prakash gave false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

The former government MP allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Waidradra in Naitasiri and obtained around $33,000.

The trial will begin on September 19th.