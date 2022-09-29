Former MP submitted Naluwai as residential address to one statutory body

An officer from Post Fiji took the witness stand in the case against former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash this morning.

Tokasa Luo said the MP had created a mailbox around 2019 and the address noted was Nabuni in Naitasiri.

However, she said Prakash had failed to pick up the mailbox keys.

Luo also said that the mailbox was always empty and she was able to confirm this because the team could access all mails and parcels forwarded to the office.

According to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption, this mailbox address was submitted by the former MP to the Parliament Secretariat.

Article continues after advertisement

The counsel further stated that he had done this as a means of confirming his residential address.

Thus, this mailbox address was only submitted to Parliament and not other statutory bodies.

Prakash is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

The former MP is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

Hearing on this matter continues at the Anti-Corruption High Court in Suva.