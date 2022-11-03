Former MP resides in Vunidawa: Brij

A farmer from Vunidawa Naitasiri has today told the Anti-Corruption High Court that former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash has lived in Vunidawa since he retired from teaching.

Ram Brij is the nephew of Prakash, who took the witness stand this afternoon. Prakash is on trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

Brij stated that the wife and son of Prakash lived in the family home in Lot 1 Omkar Road in Narere while Prakash stayed in Vunidawa.

Brij informed the court that his farm is near the farm property of Prakash in Vunidawa, and he would meet the former MP for meetings and kava sessions in the evening at the residence of Prakash two to four times a week during the years 2018 and 2019.

During cross-examination, the FICAC Commissioner questioned whether the defense witness even knew the whereabouts of Prakash during the daytime as he could have been traveling from Narere to Vunidawa and not residing at his farm.

The witness responded that he only saw Prakash during their evening meetings, which were two to four times a week.

Rashmi Aslam then told the defense witness how he could tell the court that Prakash lives in Vunidawa as he has limited knowledge and is not qualified to give the perfect answer as to where the former MP lives.

Brij responded that Prakash also has another farm in Nabuni and that he could have also been at that farm on days he did not see him in Vunidawa.

Aslam questioned Brij if he was trying to justify the fact that Prakash was in Nabuni, adding that the witness does not even know if Prakash was really at the other farm.

Aslam also questioned the witness about whether Prakash had ever mentioned to him during their meetings in 2019 that he had to attend Parliament the next day. Brij responded yes and explained that he recalls that during their kava drinking sessions, Prakash would leave them and retire to bed at 1 am.

Aslam then claimed that the witness was not telling the truth in court, to which the witness did not agree.

Prakash is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.