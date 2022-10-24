Former MP re-examined in court

Former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash in court today.

Former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash today informed the court that he spends most of his time at Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, and Naluwai in Naitasiri.

He said his family home was situated at Waidracia.

When he was questioned by High Court judge Justice Thushara Kumarage on why he noted the four places when he filled out the parliament claim form, he said most of his farming activities were in these areas.

Article continues after advertisement

Prakash said he listed Lot 1, Omkar Road in Narere as his residential address when he filled out the parliament statutory form but his permanent place of residence was Waidracia so he used this address when he claimed his allowances.

The former MP is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

Prakash is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The hearing continues at the Anti-Corruption High Court in Suva.