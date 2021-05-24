Home

Former MP pleads not guilty to corruption charges

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 17, 2021 12:00 pm

The Anti-Corruption Division Court will make a ruling at the end of this month on whether the matter against former Government MP Vijendra Prakash will be transferred to the High Court.

Prakash who is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage appeared in Court today.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge this morning.

His lawyer Avinesh Reddy is objecting to an application made by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption to have the matter transferred to the High Court.

Reddy says there is no need to transfer the matter as the Anti-Corruption Court has dealt with several matters of the same nature on several occasions.

He adds the amount involved is less than $50,000.

It is alleged that Prakash obtained $33,670 from the former acting Secretary-General to Parliament as allowances last year.

FICAC alleges that Prakash lied to the Parliament Secretariat about his residential address to obtain travel and accommodation allowance.

It is alleged that he listed his address as Waidradra in Naitasiri whereas he lives in Omkar Road, Narere.

The court will make a ruling on the transfer application on the 30th of this month.

