Former MP denies lying in court

Vijendra Prakash in court today.

Former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash says he was never informed by the parliament secretariat that his claim form for allowances was filled incorrectly.

Prakash, who allegedly breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014, continued giving evidence in the Anti-Corruption Division High Court today.

The former MP is denying that he gave false information to a public servant and obtained a financial advantage.

He testified in court today that he filled out the form based on what he believed he was entitled to claim.

The lawyer for the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption, who brought the charges against Prakash today, stated that he was entitled to $460, but claimed over $1700 during parliamentary sittings.

It is alleged that he gave false information about his residence to the former Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33, 670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

FICAC Counsel, Rashmi Aslam, also said that Prakash was lying in court.

However, Prakash maintained that he thought whatever he was claiming was correct and that he used to discuss this with the Chief Accountant while filling in the forms.

Prakash’s call records are now being presented in court.

The trial continues.