Former MP declared Omkar as his only residence

Former Fiji First MP Vijendra Prakash.

The Anti-Corruption Division High Court has today heard that Former Fiji First MP Vijendra Prakash declared his Lot 1, Omkar Road, Narere residence as his only house property to the Fijian Elections Office.

This was highlighted during Prakash’s cross-examination by Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Rashmi Aslam who presented the declaration record from 2018 that Prakash had provided to the FEO.

It stated Prakash had three assets which included a farm, a car and a house.

Prakash, who allegedly breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014, continued giving evidence in Court today.

When questioned, Prakash told the court that he listed Omkar residence as it was a more convenient choice, especially for correspondence.

Prakash also stated that he also has a house on his farm property in Nabuni, Naitasiri.

However, Aslam responded that Prakash only declared it as a farm.

It is alleged that he gave false information about his residence to the former Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33, 670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The trial continues.