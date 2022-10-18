Former MP changed residential address details to Parliament

Former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash in court.

Former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash had changed his permanent address from Lot 1 Omkar in Narere to Vunidawa in Naitasiri while serving as a Parliamentarian.

FICAC Commissioner Rashmi Aslam pointed this out while cross-examining.

Prakash, who allegedly breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014, gave evidence in Court earlier today.

Aslam asked Prakash if he had changed his address in his details to Parliament following his induction in early 2019 after being briefed along with other MPs on information including permanent residence.

Prakash confirmed changing his address and was further questioned by Aslam on what was the reason.

The former MP told the court that he changed his address in his details to Parliament after learning about the definition in the briefing.

The court heard that Prakash had maintained his residential address of Lot 1 Omkar road in Narere to agencies including the LTA, the Fiji Revenue Customs Service and the Fijian Elections Office.

It is alleged that he gave false information about his residence to the former Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33, 670 between August 2019 and March 2020.