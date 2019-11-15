Former Ministry of Health employee pleads guilty to corruption

A former Temporary Relieving Packer with the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services admitted to engaging in corrupt practices in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Vasiti Tabuakuro was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with one count each of Obtaining a Financial Advantage and General Dishonesty – Causing a Loss in June 2020.

She pleaded guilty to both charges, admitting that she received revenue and issued receipts from a Ministry of Health receipt book without entering the details into the Revenue Collector’s Cash Analysis Book.

Article continues after advertisement

Tabuakuro admitted to obtaining over $4,000 as a result of her conduct, as well as causing a loss to the MOH of the same amount.

The matter was adjourned to 27 August 2020 to check on Mitigation and Sentencing submissions.