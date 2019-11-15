Former Ministry of Foreign Affairs employee acquitted

A former employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had her case acquitted in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Azreen Shabnam Khan was charged with four different corruption-related charges by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption in 2018.

FICAC incompetency led to the case being discharged.

Khan was charged with one count each of “Abuse of Office”, “Obtaining a Financial Advantage”, “Causing a Loss” and “Giving False Information to Public Servant” under the Crimes Act of 2009.

It was alleged that she fraudulently caused payments amounting to more than $40,000 from monthly allowances sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Fiji High Commission in New Delhi where she used to serve as the Second Secretary.

She was also alleged to have given the former Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs false information regarding the interviews and appointments of Locally Engaged Staff employed by the Fiji High Commission in New Delhi, which then led the Acting PS approving local employment.

In the Suva Magistrates today, FICAC requested the trial to be deferred as three of their important witnesses are in India.

The Magistrate put FICAC lawyer and Investigative Officer on the spot. They wanted to know why no arrangements were made for these witnesses to be present during the trial since it has almost been a year since the trial date was set.

No proper documents were filed and the investigation officer confirmed she only started making arrangements two weeks ago.

The case was then dismissed by the court.