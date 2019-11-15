Former Ministry of Agriculture Officer pleads guilty

A former Agricultural Technical Officer has pleaded guilty to committing an act of corruption at the Nausori Magistrates Court.

Siliva Senivasa has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption last December with one count of general dishonesty obtaining a gain.

Senivasa admitted to misappropriating the sum of $450 that was received from a farmer as a payment for his land preparation under the Land Preparation Facility Program.

FICAC State Counsel Adrian Sharma read out the summary of facts that the accused admitted to.

The Defence Counsel sought time from the Court to prepare and file mitigation submission.

The matter has been adjourned to the 26th of October to check on the mitigation submission.