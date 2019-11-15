Former military officer serving life sentence engages QC for appeal

A former military officer serving a life sentence for attempted murder has engaged the services of an Australian Queens Counsel for his appeals matter.

28-year-old Rajiv Padhyachi was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Suva High court in December last year.

Padhyachi had tried to kill his partner in Colo-i-Suva by drowning her in September 2018.

The two were in a relationship for nine months and the complainant had given Padhyachi $78,000 with the understanding that he would make repayments.

On the date of the incident, Padhyachi suggested an early morning swim, insisting his partner accompany him to the popular spot. Upon reaching the pool area, Padyachi pushed his partner into the water knowing that she could not swim.

When the accused saw her trying to reach the banks, he jumped in and shoved her head deeper into the water while she struggled and gasped for air.

During the struggle, the victim scratched Padhyachi’s face and was able to shout for help which was heard by a group of people trekking nearby.

Padhyachi is now appealing against his sentence and conviction.

He has engaged the services of Australian Queens Counsel Stephen Stanton.

Suva Lawyer Vukica-navanua Rokodreu appeared on instruction in the Appeals court today and filed amended grounds of appeal.

The matter has been adjourned to next month.