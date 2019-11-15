Former LTA staff pleads not guilty for corruption

A former Customer Service Officer with the Land Transport Authority entered a not guilty plea in the Lautoka Magistrates Court yesterday.

Setareki Vakayadra was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption last December with one count of General Dishonesty Obtaining a Gain.

He denied stealing the revenue collected for required services on Traffic Infringements Penalty and Driver License renewal for LTA with the intention to gain $661.15 in October 2017.

Vakayadra currently has three other cases before the court on alleged corrupt practices.

The matter has been adjourned to 21st September 2020.