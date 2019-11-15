Former LTA staff faces corruption charges

A former Land Transport Authority Customer Service Officer was produced in the Lautoka Magistrates Court for four incidents of alleged corruption.

In the first case, the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption charged Setareki Vakayadra with two counts of bribery.

It is alleged that he asked for $800 from an individual and is further alleged to have accepted $400 from the same person in March 2017.

Article continues after advertisement

In the second case, he is charged with two counts of bribery for allegedly seeking and accepting $200 from another individual in April 2017.

Vakayadra also faces one count each of Forgery and Using Forged Document from July to August 2017.

He is alleged to have created a false document using the LTA letterhead to be submitted to the Fiji National Provident Fund.

The former LTA employee allegedly used it as a supporting letter for his unemployment application to obtain $365.

In the fourth case, Vakayadra is charged with one count of general dishonesty for allegedly stealing $661.15 in traffic infringement fines and drivers license renewal fees.

A stop departure order has been issued and Vakayadra has been instructed to surrender all travel documents.

All four matters have been adjourned to February 4th, 2020.