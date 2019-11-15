Former lawyer seeks re-admission to the bar

A former prominent lawyer disbarred in 2012 is seeking to get readmitted to the bar.

The application by Haroon Ali Shah was strongly opposed by the Legal Practitioners Unit before Acting Chief Justice Kamal Kumar this morning.

Shah was disbarred by the Independent Legal Service Commission in June 2012 after he was found guilty of counts of unsatisfactory professional conduct.

Shah was hired in the 1980s to process a third party insurance claim for Sashi Lata whose husband died in a road accident.

In 2001, Tower Insurance paid out $70,000, but Shah didn’t tell his client until November 2003 after deducting $20,000 as legal fees.

When he was disbarred, the Commission found Shah had no permission to deduct any fee, failed to keep a proper trust account, and failed to keep proper records of transactions.

Acting Chief Justice Kamal Kumar has ordered the Legal Practitioners Unit to file submission before the 25th of this month and Shah’s lawyer to reply to the submission by the 4th of next month.