Former ITLB assistant Treasurer gets 20 months behind bars

A former Assistant Treasurer with the iTaukei Affairs Board was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment in the Labasa Magistrates Court.

Taniela Jerema was charged with a count each of obtaining financial advantage and causing a loss by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption in 2018.

In January this year, he pleaded guilty and admitted to receiving payments and keeping it for himself, instead of depositing the payments into the respective Bua Provincial accounts.

The offenses occurred from September 2016 to March 2017 involving $8,620.

The resident Magistrate stressed that the accused was convicted and sentenced on serious offenses and that the community denounces the commission of such offenses.

The resident Magistrate stated that to balance the competing interests of the public against the interest of the accused, it was justified to suspend eight months of the sentence.

Jerema will now serve 12 months in prison effective immediately with the remaining eight months of the sentence suspended for two years.