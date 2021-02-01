Home

Former Internal Affairs boss acquitted

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 7, 2021 4:55 pm
Former Director of Internal Affairs, Mohammed Talib

Former Director of Police Internal Affairs, Mohammed Talib has been acquitted by the Suva Magistrates court a while ago.

Talib Khan was charged with one count of abuse of office.

He was charged last year where it is alleged that in April 2017 in Suva, the accused as the Acting Superintendent of Police directed the unlawful arrest and detention of an individual.

Article continues after advertisement

The defense had made a no-case answer submission.

The Magistrate today ruled that the evidence was not reliable and therefore there is no case to answer.

