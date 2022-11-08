Former Housing Authority officers front court

[Photo: Supplied]

A stop-departure order has been issued against three former officers of the Housing Authority.

Eseroma Ravula Kalou, Anare Ratumaiwai, and Kelemete Vueti appeared in the Nasinu Magistrates Court Anti-Corruption Division charged with one count each of General Dishonesty – Obtaining a Gain.

It is alleged that between February 1st, 2018, and June 31st, 2019, Kalou, Ratumaiwai, and Vueti acted with the intention of dishonestly obtaining a gain of $1,500 from private individuals by engaging in the conduct of making and issuing proposed house plans for these individuals whilst being employed at the Housing Authority.

All three accused have been served with the first phase of disclosures and granted a non-cash bail of $500 each.

They are to report to the FICAC Office in Suva once every month, commencing on December 3, 2022.

The matter has been adjourned to November 15th for further disclosures.