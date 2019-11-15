Former hibiscus contestant facing drug charges out on bail

Former Hibiscus festival contestant Zoe Maharaj-Moore facing drug related charges has been released on strict bail conditions by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Maharaj-Moore is jointly charged with former Suva lawyer Shazran Abdul Lateef with three counts of being in possession of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that she and Lateef were found in possession of 7.89 grams of methamphetamine, 12.49 grams of cocaine, and 2.5 grams of marijuana.

Maharaj-Moore has been released on $1,500 cash bail with two sureties.

She is to report to the Totogo Police Station in Suva every Wednesday and remain indoors between 8pm and 5am daily.

The matter has been adjourned to 29th of October to set a trial date.