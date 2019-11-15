Court
Former health employee faces court
June 13, 2020 8:00 am
A former relieving packer at the Fiji Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Services was produced in the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday for corruption related charges.
The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption charged Vasiti Tabuakuro with one count each of obtaining a financial advantage and general dishonesty causing a loss.
It is alleged that between 2017 and 2018 while employed by the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services, she received revenue and issued receipts from a Ministry of Health receipt book but did not enter the details of these payments into the Revenue Collector’s Cash Analysis Book.
It is alleged that she obtained $4,050 and caused a loss to the Ministry of Health.
The FICAC Counsel informed the court of the first phase disclosures.
She has been released on cash bail of $200, ordered not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and to surrender her travel documents.
A stop departure order was also issued.
The matter has been adjourned to 9th of July.